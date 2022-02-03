AKA makes it clear he ain't giving anybody a free ride in the music industry
“Y'all think this game is for everybody”
It seems Twitter trigger-finger AKA is back on the TL and he's made it clear that he's not here to plug anybody when it comes to the music industry because folks don't understand that “the rap game is not for everybody”.
Taking to Twitter recently, the rapper gave his followers the 411 on how many hurdles he had to jump to be in the same room as established rappers and why he won't carry “random” upcoming artists because they ought to pay their dues as well.
“Y'all think this game is for everybody. Newsflash. 90% of everybody’s music is (trash). I had to exchange many numbers before we could even get the chance to be in the same studio as Khuli or KO or Linda ... you think you gone just text me and I’m just gonna put you on my back? You dreaming.”
Yall think this game is for everybody. Newsflash. 90% of everybody’s music is 🗑I had to exchange many numbers before we could even get the CHANCE to be in the same studio as KHULI or KO or Linda … you think you gone just text me & I’m just gonna put you on my back? You dreaming— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 3, 2022
The rapper revealed all this after he shared a text message from a distraught aspiring rapper and fan who has been contacting him for help.
Twitter was set ablaze and the tweet left Mzansi with mixed reactions.
Some tweeps slammed him for putting this on his socials and asking for advice.
“He's a talented fan asking — begging — for a chance and you just had to be your usual arrogant self and further embarrass him on here. These people look up to you and you wanna ask Twitter how to reply like it's rocket science ... Like you haven't been in that position before ..." one tweep said.
How do I even reply to this text? 💔 pic.twitter.com/StKRoVVDP1— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 3, 2022
However, it seems the rapper didn't care about the sentimentality of the matter.
On IG, in a brief interaction in his comment section, the rapper made it clear that he's seen the unkind side of social media and he won't allow himself to be blamed for being unkind when he chooses to.
In 2018 AKA revealed that the late rapper Linda “Pro” Mkhize changed his life.
“I once asked Pro if I could be as successful as him doing rap in English one night at Roxy’s in Melville ... he laughed and said I could be as big as I wanted to be.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.