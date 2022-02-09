WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares an adorable moment celebrating baby Asante turning 5 months old
Black Motion's Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana is beaming with pride after his daughter Asante turned five months old on Tuesday.
The doting dad marked the occasion by posting a precious moment between Asante and mommy DJ Zinhle dancing and laughing together.
"Happy five months, Asante," he captioned the post.
Asante is winning fan's hearts with more 100,000 followers on her Instagram.
Bongz has BEEN sharing heartwarming posts of their newborn baby and doesn't miss a chance to gush over being a dad.
"I'm blessed and grateful," he wrote in one post.
It feels like it was just the other day DJ Zinhle revealed she had welcomed her bundle of joy.
From restless nights that come with having a newborn in the house to a tough transition into breastfeeding, the mother of two took to her Instagram stories to document her maternity experience.
“Murdah and I look like zombies from the lack of sleep. Our baby is calm and sleeps well but a newborn is so much work in the night. We are seeing flames,” she wrote
“Breastfeeding kicked my a**, wow! Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway, I won eventually, but wow,” she wrote.
