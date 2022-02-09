TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares an adorable moment celebrating baby Asante turning 5 months old

09 February 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Proud dad Murdah Bongz with baby Asante.
Image: Instagram/ Murdah Bongz

Black Motion's Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana is beaming with pride after his daughter Asante turned five months old on Tuesday.

The doting dad marked the occasion by posting a precious moment between Asante and mommy DJ Zinhle dancing and laughing together.

"Happy five months, Asante," he captioned the post.

Asante is winning fan's hearts with more 100,000 followers on her Instagram.

Bongz has BEEN sharing heartwarming posts of their newborn baby and doesn't miss a chance to gush over being a dad.

"I'm blessed and grateful," he wrote in one post.

It feels like it was just the other day DJ Zinhle revealed she had welcomed her bundle of joy.

From restless nights that come with having a newborn in the house to a tough transition into breastfeeding, the mother of two took to her Instagram stories to  document her maternity experience.

“Murdah and I look like zombies from the lack of sleep. Our baby is calm and sleeps well but a newborn is so much work in the night. We are seeing flames,” she wrote

“Breastfeeding kicked my a**, wow! Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway, I won eventually, but wow,” she wrote.

READ MORE

'I never thought I'd be the happiest man alive' — Murdah Bongz's adorable love letter to DJ Zinhle

"Working under your guidance is a blessing. I wake up every morning to be a better version of myself to you and our children," he told Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SA finally gets a proper look at DJ Zinhle's 3-month-old baby Asante

Cuteness alert! Baby Asante has tweeps divided over whether she looks like mommy or daddy.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Smitten! 5 things Mzansi loves about DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’ love

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are couple goals.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Battle of the doting dads — The Mzansi celebrity version

These Mzansi celeb dads love their little ones to bits.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
