'She was always the life of the party' — Lance Stehr pays tribute to Kuli Roberts

10 February 2022 - 18:00 By Joy Mphande
Muthaland Entertainment record label owner Lance Stehr shares his tribute to Kuli Roberts.
Image: Via Twitter/ Kuli Roberts Instagram

Muthaland Entertainment label owner Lance Stehr has shared fond memories of his close friend and media personality Kuli Roberts, after the news of her passing on Wednesday evening.

The 49-year-old star's death was confirmed by her family in a statement on Thursday but details, including the cause, have not been confirmed. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lance reflected on meeting the media personality for the first time when she was just 18.

He said her larger-than-life personality would grab the entire room's attention.

“She wanted to be a singer and would be the life of the party at the clubs. We messed around in the studio a couple of times but never recorded anything that we could release, even though it was very entertaining,” he said.

Lance said Kuli had always been there for him when he needed her.

“Kuli called me around the time my mother was really ill and she supported me through the journey.

“Khuli will be missed and my heart goes out to her family at this terrible time. May Khuli's soul rest in peace.”

Lance said Kuli's unwavering tenacity was something he admired most about her.

“I am going to miss her spontaneity and the attitude that always gave her the spotlight in situations. She was fearless and never backed down to anyone. Her crazy spirit always kept us entertained and she was demanding, but demanding in a daughterly way.”

Lance said Kuli had gone through a lot but always tried to keep her head up.

“She was a very crazy, full of life human being that I think was just going through the sh*t that we're all going through. I think it's been hard for her the past couple of years, it hasn't been easy.”

