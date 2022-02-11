‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last chat with Kuli Roberts

While the nation mourns the passing of media personality Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts, TshisaLIVE reflects on a chat we had with the star in August 2020.

The 49-year-old star died on Wednesday night, her family confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Details around Kuli’s death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.

Kuli captured the hearts of Mzansi in a career that spanned more than 15 years.

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena, and co-hosted several popular radio and TV shows, including What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza, TrendingSA and Kaya FM’s breakfast show with the late radio legend Bob Mabena.

She was also a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

Despite her stellar CV, she revealed to TshisaLIVE she had to work twice as hard to secure jobs because the industry no longer embraced “real”.

She said the industry had become a cruel and unkind place where “dog eats dog”, and that was the accepted standard. The actress said the situation was worse than when she had to work in a white-dominated industry.

“I was doing me during a very white period — in this country and in the industry — and it was fine. But now I’m doing me in this largely black environment and the blacks aren’t having it.”

“What has happened is they give gigs to their friends, and there’s not much we can do about that,” Kuli told TshisaLIVE.

Kuli said instead of embracing her, the industry has constantly tried to spit her out.

“I don’t think people give me my due credit at all. It’s as if I never existed and I never did what I did in this industry.

“When I stepped into this industry, the media in this country were using Westerners instead of South Africans. But as far as they are concerned, my work over the years has had no impact in this country whatsoever.”

Reflecting on her legacy, Kuli said she wanted to leave her children and grandchild with generational wealth.

“I’m going to make sure I leave a lot of property for my children, and I’m not going to be deterred.”

“The point is, I’m here to work and make money for my children. I’ve lived all over the world, which always helps me when it comes to perspective. I don't give a f**k what people think when they see me hustle or see me in a taxi, for example. My focus is on the bigger picture.”