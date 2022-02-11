TshisaLIVE

‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last chat with Kuli Roberts

11 February 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Media personality Kuli Roberts told TshisaLIVE she was not given due credit in the entertainment industry.
Media personality Kuli Roberts told TshisaLIVE she was not given due credit in the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ Khuli Roberts

While the nation mourns the passing of media personality Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts, TshisaLIVE reflects on a chat we had with the star in August 2020. 

The 49-year-old star died on Wednesday night, her family confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Details around Kuli’s death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.

Kuli captured the hearts of Mzansi in a career that spanned more than 15 years.

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena,  and co-hosted several popular radio and TV shows, including What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza, TrendingSA and Kaya FM’s breakfast show with the late radio legend Bob Mabena.

She was also a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

Despite her stellar CV, she revealed to TshisaLIVE she had to work twice as hard to secure jobs because the industry no longer embraced “real”.

She said the industry had become a cruel and unkind place where “dog eats dog”, and that was the accepted standard. The actress said the situation was worse than when she had to work in a white-dominated industry.

“I was doing me during a very white period — in this country and in the industry — and it was fine. But now I’m doing me in this largely black environment and the blacks aren’t having it.”

“What has happened is they give gigs to their friends, and there’s not much we can do about that,” Kuli told TshisaLIVE.

Kuli said instead of embracing her, the industry has constantly tried to spit her out.

“I don’t think people give me my due credit at all. It’s as if I never existed and I never did what I did in this industry.

“When I stepped into this industry, the media in this country were using Westerners instead of South Africans. But as far as they are concerned, my work over the years has had no impact in this country whatsoever.”

Reflecting on her legacy, Kuli said she wanted to leave her children and grandchild with generational wealth.

“I’m going to make sure I leave a lot of property for my children, and I’m not going to be deterred.” 

“The point is, I’m here to work and make money for my children. I’ve lived all over the world, which always helps me when it comes to perspective. I don't give a f**k what people think when they see me hustle or see me in a taxi, for example. My focus is on the bigger picture.”

READ MORE

'Please keep us in your prayers' — Kuli Roberts' family confirms star's death

"Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the SA entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-round media personality ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

'There will never be anyone like her' — Tributes pour in for media personality Kuli Roberts

"Rest Fabulously, Crazy Girl. Wow. Never thought I'd be posting this. Farewell Kuli Roberts," said Marc Lottering
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Five moments SA will always remember from Kuli Roberts

"Rest in Peace Kuli Roberts. She was strong! Brave! And fully herself! Fully Kuli," said Palesa Tembe
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | 'Look after each other' — How Kuli Roberts wanted to be remembered

"I need you to look after people with albinism. I want you to look after people in the LGBTI community. I need you to look after black people."
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Media personality and actress Kuli Roberts has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Unathi Nkayi lands another radio gig after Kaya 959 axing TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie Ferguson ‘triggered’ by viral video of ‘prophet’ claiming she has cancer TshisaLIVE
  4. Tweeps react to NaakMusiq’s boxing skills ... and they aren’t impressed TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I did not mean for things to get here between you and I' — Jub Jub apologises ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022