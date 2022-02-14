TshisaLIVE

Five hits SA will always remember DJ Citi Lyts by

14 February 2022 - 18:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ City Lyts has been remembered as a man who was a proud township hip-hop rep.
Image: Instagram/ City Lyts

Sandile “DJ Citi Lyts” Mkhize was behind some of the biggest hits Mzansi has been jamming to over the last few years, and his death on Monday is a massive loss to the industry.

The 32-year old was gunned down in the early hours of Monday, his family confirmed in a statement.

“At 12.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile 'Citi Lyts' Mkhize. Three were armed and two opened fire, fatally wounding him.”

The killing sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes to the hip-hop artist on social media.

He will be remembered for always representing township rap and pushing the culture of hip-hop forward.

Citi Lyts was signed under Ambitiouz Entertainment until a few years ago, and gave his fans timeless hits such as: Washa, Shishiliza, Malambane and the popular Vura.

Taking to social media, fans thanked the late star for his contribution to the music industry.

 Here are a few of the hits his fans have been sharing on social media:

Vura

The hit song released in 2016 features Sjava and Saudi. The song was nominated for the South African Music Awards and for a Metro FM award in 2017.

Washa

The song cemented Ambitiouz's presence in the music industry. It let Mzansi know the group was here to rock.

Malambane 

Shishiliza

Kaslam

In a bid to keep his brother's memory alive, Citi Lyts wrote an ode to the late rapper ProKid.

This song is a special dedication to PRO, you can only enjoy it right here on YouTube.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
