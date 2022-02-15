'I'm shattered' — Ms Dippy's heartbreaking tribute to DJ Citi Lyts
Actress Hloni “Ms Dippy” Padi has paid tribute to popular musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lyts” Mkhize, sharing memories they pair had in a friendship that lasted decades.
The 32-year old star was shot dead in the early hours on Monday, his family confirmed.
“At 00.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile 'Citi Lyts' Mkhize. Three were armed and two opened fire, fatally wounding him.”
The family asked for privacy as they come to terms with his death.
As tributes flooded social media, Hloni took to Twitter to share her heartbreak at the news. She said Citi Lyts' death had left her “shattered”.
“I'm not taking this well at all. All our memories are flooding in my head. I'm trying to take a nap, but I'm tossing and turning with endless thoughts. This is unbelievable. We failed, Linda [ProKid]," Hloni wrote.
Citi Lyts was the brother of legendary rapper Linda “ProKid” Mkhize, who died in 2018. He was devastated by his brother's death and at his memorial service called him his “idol”. Citi Lyts also dedicated a song to ProKid.
Hloni shared a series of photos she had taken with ProKid and another of Citi Lyts in 2010 “when he still wanted to be a rapper”.
I remember taking this picture of him in 2010, when he still wanted to be a rapper . Fuck… I’m shattered 💔. Rest easy Citi Lyts . Will always love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/irtaA2f18k— Dippy Padi (@Ms_Dippy) February 14, 2022
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, family spokesperson Mpho Modise said everyone was in shock.
“The family is distraught. This happened not long after the death of his older brother, Linda. They have not fully recovered from losing Linda and now have lost another son”.
Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed police had launched a manhunt “after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of Monday February 14".
“Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2am and on arrival they found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.
“It is reported that the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects in a silver VW Polo.”
Masondo said the motive is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.”
