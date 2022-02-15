‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen
“We are not going to negotiate with racists anymore. P**s off”
TV host and radio jock Anele Mdoda is fuming after an alleged racial incident at the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein west of Johannesburg.
Sowetan reported violence broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school, “with some believing it was racially motivated”.
MEC for Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi visited the school as angry parents protested outside the school on Monday, after claims from pupils that racism was rife at the school.
Taking to Twitter, Anele did not hold back and slammed parents who've enabled this in their homes. The media personality said parents whose children were behind the incident needed to pack up and leave Mzansi.
“This is easy Hoërskool Jan Viljoen, if your children don’t want to go to school with black kids, pack your sh*t and leave SA. We are not going to negotiate with racists any more. P**s off”
She warned parents whose children feel comfortable flinging racial slurs at other children. She said no 12-year-old really knows such hate.
“And if your shi*ty child calls children k***irs at school it’s you we are coming after. No 12-year-old knows hate. You teach them to hate. Leave! Just leave the country and never come back. S**ne”
In her mentions some followers agreed with her about racism being a learned trait.
“Sometimes hate comes from home, there so much hate hidden in homes. As a family gathers around watching TV, the comments being made may just be a seed being planted in a child. Racism will never die and it so unfortunate that our children are so hated for simply being black.”
