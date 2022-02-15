‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

TV host and radio jock Anele Mdoda is fuming after an alleged racial incident at the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein west of Johannesburg.

Sowetan reported violence broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school, “with some believing it was racially motivated”.

MEC for Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi visited the school as angry parents protested outside the school on Monday, after claims from pupils that racism was rife at the school.

Taking to Twitter, Anele did not hold back and slammed parents who've enabled this in their homes. The media personality said parents whose children were behind the incident needed to pack up and leave Mzansi.

“This is easy Hoërskool Jan Viljoen, if your children don’t want to go to school with black kids, pack your sh*t and leave SA. We are not going to negotiate with racists any more. P**s off”