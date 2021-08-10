Zola Hashatsi, Busiswa join SA to slam the burning of looted groceries

Actor Zola Hashatsi and musician Busiswa have voiced their concerns about police allegedly burning recovered groceries after the recent mass looting.

Police have been on a mission to recover stolen goods after the looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last month.

However, Mzansi is not impressed with their choice to burn groceries.

Taking to Instagram, Zola penned his dismay in a lengthy post.

“This is extremely disturbing. Government sends soldiers to collect food from the poor and spend R600m in the process. Then burn the food in the midst of poverty and hunger among the people? Government says, ‘we understand our people are hungry and unemployed thus we will give them R350 to buy food’. But this is the very same government which is burning food.

“I don't know what government should have done with the food after collecting it but I am disturbed by burning it. Maybe they should have collected electric appliances and other stuff that is not food and left the food. Other stuff, like fridges, TV sets, microwaves, car tyres, beds, couches and so on could be auctioned.”

Read the full post below: