SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's home is a true testament to that lush life

Since moving into her new living space in September, media personality Khanyi Mbau has shared a few snaps of her new residence on social media that have left many longing for that lavish living.

The media personality is one of many South Africans who were hectically affected by the pandemic forcing her to “downgrade” her living arrangements.

While she had to downsize into a smaller house, social media users still maintain that Khanyi's new home continues to give them those “rich rich” vibes.

What got tongues wagging the most was a bar picture the media personality recently shared on Instagram.