Ayanda Makayi sheds light on decision to have Bujy Bikwa on GBV docu-series

Both Bujy and BigZulu have both been accused of GBV.

In October last year, Bujy made headlines after he admitted to assaulting celebrity pal Boity Thulo in a heated argument. Pictures of the bloodied female rapper, who pressed charges against Bujy, went viral after the incident.

Sowetan reported that the former Isibaya star spent a night in jail in 2018 after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his baby mama.

Ayanda says once the first episode premieres on MTV Base on March 1, the audience will get to witness Big Zulu speaking from a “rich sense of tradition” when sharing his views on men in society and he decided to also have Bujy as the perfect representation from the LGBTQ+ community and was cognisant of not diluting their stories.

“For me Big Zulu before he's an alleged perpetrator, he's a hectic representation of someone who is rooted in his tradition. For me, before he's an alleged perpetrator, he plays a pivotal part in society,

“With Bujy, apart from being an alleged perpetrator, he's part of a huge community that is not represented when we identify men, where we speak of a man. Just because someone's sexual orientation or preference is [different] doesn't mean they're less of a man. That person needs to come to the conversation as well.”

Ayanda, who also opens up about his journey as a man, says hearing different perspectives from men from all walks of life taught him a lot.

“My greatest takeaway is that cancel culture is so toxic for society in terms of contributing to change because there are so many lessons we can learn from people who have been alleged perpetrators, or who are perpetrators. The next person needs to learn what not to do, so if we're not willing to sit down with people who have done it, who are we going to learn from? We can speculate the reasons and causes [of GBV] but we've never lived it, so how can we give out the lessons. So I learned we need to sit down and speak, having these conversations.”