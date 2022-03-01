TshisaLIVE

Aww cute! Mihlali Ndamase gushes over Lasizwe’s ‘consistent love’

01 March 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mihlali thanked Lasizwe for his consistency in their friendship.
Mihlali thanked Lasizwe for his consistency in their friendship.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N/ File photo

Mihlali Ndamase appreciates the love and support Lasizwe Dambuza showered her with after he showed up with flowers at her #BeautyAndTheBeatmaster class in Durban.

The influencer and businesswoman took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of Lasizwe walking into her makeup masterclass when she wasn't expecting him to arrive.

“When I think of you the word 'consistent' comes to mind. You've been so consistent in the love and care you've shown me in this friendship and I appreciate that so much.”

Seems like showering his friends with flowers is Lasizwe's M.O. and fans love to see it.

Last month the reality TV star and actor did the same thing for media personality Ntando Duma, who took to her Instagram to share with her followers that the gesture warmed her heart.

“Sometimes it’s just the little things, hey, but these kind of gestures, they’re never ever small to me and I never take them for granted. Swipe left to see how this made my heart smile. @lasizwe surprised me with congratulatory flowers and chocolates for my new show at work today."

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo had the TL all warm and fuzzy inside with his cute love note to bestie Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

The wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star recently shared a message on Instagram recorded for her by her long-time friend Somizi.

“We've been friends for more than a decade, and each time I am with you I'm left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. Not just to me, but to people around you. My prayer is for you not only to be the go to person but to have a person to go to for anything. I am raising my hand. I'm forever one of those people. I love you my friend.”

WATCH | Lasizwe showers Ntando Duma with love & flowers at work

"Sometimes its just the little things hey, but these kind of gestures they're never small to me and I never take them for granted," a grateful Ntando ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘I’m left in awe of your giving heart and generosity’ — Somizi’s cute love note to MaMkhize

"This is one of the touching and profound messages to be told while you are still alive, not at your funeral."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends

Trevor Noah and his friendship squad Khaya Dlanga, Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo, Xolisa Dyeshana and more on a friendship vacay is serving life goals.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Khosi Ngema gushes about her real life sisterhood with Ama Qamata

"Our friendship is still young but it feels like we've known each other for a very long time."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘We need to make it OK for men to be seen’ — AKA’s mom touched by Kanye West’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Da L.E.S’ all white party where celebs dressed up to honour Riky ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Wanna lose weight? The secret to success is in food, says Unathi Nkayi TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I was on the verge of committing suicide’: Dumi Mkokstad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA