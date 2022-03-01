Aww cute! Mihlali Ndamase gushes over Lasizwe’s ‘consistent love’
Mihlali Ndamase appreciates the love and support Lasizwe Dambuza showered her with after he showed up with flowers at her #BeautyAndTheBeatmaster class in Durban.
The influencer and businesswoman took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of Lasizwe walking into her makeup masterclass when she wasn't expecting him to arrive.
“When I think of you the word 'consistent' comes to mind. You've been so consistent in the love and care you've shown me in this friendship and I appreciate that so much.”
I love you so much, thank you my F @lasizwe 💌🥺 pic.twitter.com/HnWycuCLxU
Seems like showering his friends with flowers is Lasizwe's M.O. and fans love to see it.
Last month the reality TV star and actor did the same thing for media personality Ntando Duma, who took to her Instagram to share with her followers that the gesture warmed her heart.
“Sometimes it’s just the little things, hey, but these kind of gestures, they’re never ever small to me and I never take them for granted. Swipe left to see how this made my heart smile. @lasizwe surprised me with congratulatory flowers and chocolates for my new show at work today."
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo had the TL all warm and fuzzy inside with his cute love note to bestie Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
The wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star recently shared a message on Instagram recorded for her by her long-time friend Somizi.
“We've been friends for more than a decade, and each time I am with you I'm left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. Not just to me, but to people around you. My prayer is for you not only to be the go to person but to have a person to go to for anything. I am raising my hand. I'm forever one of those people. I love you my friend.”
