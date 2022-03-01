Aww cute! Mihlali Ndamase gushes over Lasizwe’s ‘consistent love’

Mihlali Ndamase appreciates the love and support Lasizwe Dambuza showered her with after he showed up with flowers at her #BeautyAndTheBeatmaster class in Durban.

The influencer and businesswoman took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of Lasizwe walking into her makeup masterclass when she wasn't expecting him to arrive.

“When I think of you the word 'consistent' comes to mind. You've been so consistent in the love and care you've shown me in this friendship and I appreciate that so much.”