SNAPS | A look at Denise Zimba's surprise bridal shower

Media personality Pearl Modiadie wished Denise and her hubby-to-be well.

“Love it when great things happen to the most incredible people! How much more gorgeous will you be on your wedding day when you already look like this @missdenisezimba? Wholesome is what you are, God bless your heart ... God bless and enrich your amazing family. I loved every moment of your surprise bridal shower, you’re blessed with beautiful souls in your life.” she wrote.

Denise is known to keep her private life low key but opened up about her pregnancy with her first child, Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig, saying she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I thought, 'Wow!' I didn’t realise that falling pregnant can be quite a difficult and physically painful experience. It became clear that breaking away from work and focusing on my family — the 'here and now' that was incredibly fruitful and exciting — needed my entire focus.”

Speaking about the many sacrifices she made for her family, Denise said she stayed out of the limelight for a while to give attention to her family.

“For once, I was truly happy just being — no set life, no hustle, no need to be relevant — and knowing that I am truly blessed to have a partner who could support that.

“On my 30th birthday, I found out I was pregnant! My baby decided that anything is possible. Even while my body was under construction, my human made its way through all odds and was that 1% possibility. I couldn’t believe it!”