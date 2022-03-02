WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu encourages people to be open to opportunities

Zodwa Wabantu has taken to Instagram to tell her followers to stop being picky and trust the process to manifest their dreams.

In a clip posted on social media this week, the reality TV star and businesswoman said people needed to stop expecting things to come in a certain way after they have said their prayers.

"Remember when you pray to God or uk'phahla asking for a job and money, you didn't say to the ancestors you will choose the job, you didn't say to God you will choose the job. You didn't say to your ancestors when it comes to money you won't take R10 you want R100,000."

She said people needed to accept whatever comes their way, or risk the possibility of missing great opportunities.