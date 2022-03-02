WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu encourages people to be open to opportunities
Zodwa Wabantu has taken to Instagram to tell her followers to stop being picky and trust the process to manifest their dreams.
In a clip posted on social media this week, the reality TV star and businesswoman said people needed to stop expecting things to come in a certain way after they have said their prayers.
"Remember when you pray to God or uk'phahla asking for a job and money, you didn't say to the ancestors you will choose the job, you didn't say to God you will choose the job. You didn't say to your ancestors when it comes to money you won't take R10 you want R100,000."
She said people needed to accept whatever comes their way, or risk the possibility of missing great opportunities.
Since opening up about her ancestral calling Zodwa has shared insight on several topics.
A recent video was about protecting one's soul.
“Some parts of your life, your soul, your energy is for you keep to yourself. Know who you are when you are alone. Because all these people come to take from you. Don't tell me about money and material."
Speaking to TshisaLive recently about her journey, Zodwa explained she was not initiating yet but all the ceremonies she had done are connected to her ancestral calling.
“We just need to open up the levels. There are levels. Bit by bit, we wait for the dream to come, then we are going to do something."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.