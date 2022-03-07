'Nelson Mandela did not free us, Miriam Makeba did' — Nota praises the late singing icon

Music exec Nota Baloyi has given the late Miriam Makeba her flowers by saying it was she who freed SA from apartheid and not the country's first black president Nelson Mandela.

In a recent interview he did on DJ Sbu's podcast The Hustler's Corner, he said Mzansi's subculture of anti-apartheid movements came from the US.

“People always credit Nelson Mandela that he freed us, no Miriam Makeba freed us. If it wasn't for Miriam Makeba going to the US meeting up with Harry Belafonte she would not have gone to the UN that black South Africans are living under. As far as Americans were concerned back then before Miriam Makeba spoke about it to the UN everything was normal.”

Mama Africa, as she was affectionately called, died aged 76. She suffered a heart attack in 2008 after a concert in Italy.

“She opened the door. Our freedom is due not to the political leadership, it's due to our musicians.It's due to the artistic leadership of the Mam Miriam Makebas. They are the ones who freed us,” added Nota

Watch the full interview here: