'Nelson Mandela did not free us, Miriam Makeba did' — Nota praises the late singing icon
Music exec Nota Baloyi has given the late Miriam Makeba her flowers by saying it was she who freed SA from apartheid and not the country's first black president Nelson Mandela.
In a recent interview he did on DJ Sbu's podcast The Hustler's Corner, he said Mzansi's subculture of anti-apartheid movements came from the US.
“People always credit Nelson Mandela that he freed us, no Miriam Makeba freed us. If it wasn't for Miriam Makeba going to the US meeting up with Harry Belafonte she would not have gone to the UN that black South Africans are living under. As far as Americans were concerned back then before Miriam Makeba spoke about it to the UN everything was normal.”
Mama Africa, as she was affectionately called, died aged 76. She suffered a heart attack in 2008 after a concert in Italy.
“She opened the door. Our freedom is due not to the political leadership, it's due to our musicians.It's due to the artistic leadership of the Mam Miriam Makebas. They are the ones who freed us,” added Nota
Watch the full interview here:
Though the musical icon has been dead for more than 13 years, artists across the world continue to commemorate the musical genius that she was.
UK-based artist Ntantu dedicated a song called Far Away to the legendary songstress and apartheid activist. He craftily remixed Baxabene Oxam with new age soulful RnB and Afro beats.
The Mariam Makeba Foundation wrote on their Instagram page last year that Ntantu donned a new hat for the song.
“Ntantu, the rapper over the past five years formally known as Dave-O, has been quietly developing a signature sound of Afro pop, rap, RnB and dance hall — a fusion of styles and influences. In this period Ntantu was afforded the chance to sharpen his tools as a producer and songwriter within the industry.”
