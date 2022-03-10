Amanda Black fuming over vaccine side effects, wants accountability

Musician Amanda Black was fuming after the new information about the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine were made public.

She took to Twitter to express her anger at the people who “forced” people to get vaxxed. In a series of tweets she explained how it was not time for the non-vaxxed to point fingers, saying those fingers should be pointed towards the authorities instead.

The Citizen reported that US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) allowed the public to access Pfizer data from its clinical trials in support of a Covid-19 vaccine licence.

The report detailed several side effects of the vaccine. American podcaster Liz Wheeler read part of the report on Sunday on her Twitter and the video later went viral giving rise to a hashtag on the socials.