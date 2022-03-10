Amanda Black fuming over vaccine side effects, wants accountability
Musician Amanda Black was fuming after the new information about the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine were made public.
She took to Twitter to express her anger at the people who “forced” people to get vaxxed. In a series of tweets she explained how it was not time for the non-vaxxed to point fingers, saying those fingers should be pointed towards the authorities instead.
The Citizen reported that US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) allowed the public to access Pfizer data from its clinical trials in support of a Covid-19 vaccine licence.
The report detailed several side effects of the vaccine. American podcaster Liz Wheeler read part of the report on Sunday on her Twitter and the video later went viral giving rise to a hashtag on the socials.
#VaccinceSideEffects topped the Twitter trends list this week and many people shared their views on the Pfizer “report” detailing the side-effects of its Covid-19 vaccine.
Weighing in on the topic, Amanda shared her opinion saying she was angry and wanted answers.
“There's no time for I told you so bethuna, we all have loved ones that have vaccinated, trust me no one is rejoicing! We are p**sed! Everyone should be, we want answers from the people who were forcing us to put our lives at risk for a vaccine that doesn’t have long-term data.”
The Amazulu hitmaker has been very vocal and critical about the vaccine rollout.
“So let me get this right, people don't care about the those who got adverse effects from the vaccine, some left with chronic illness and some died. As long as they didn’t get any adverse effects themselves. Then the vaccine is safe. That's scary. Something is definitely wrong,” she once tweeted.
Last year Amanda tweeted her concerns about reports that the government had plans to implement a “vaccine passport”.
“I really want to understand what is the purpose of the vaccine passport when the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission, infection and has breakthrough infections? We need a Q&A.”
