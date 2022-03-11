SNAPS | Inside Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungi’s star-studded makeup line launch

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe and her sister, YouTuber and makeup artist Lungile Thabethe, pulled out all the stops at the launch of their makeup line in collaboration with Mr Price.

The white and champagne colour themed event was nothing short of luxury as they popped bubbles to celebrate the occasion.

Expectant mother Ayanda took to Instagram to announce their joint project.

“Today my sister @lungilethabethe and I introduce to you our brainchild. A makeup brand created with you in mind in partnership with @mrpfashion.

“QuickFace is a seven-step beauty range designed to simplify your makeup routine and give you the ultimate soft glam look in one bag on the go. We hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it for you,” she wrote.

Lungile, affectionately known as “Lungi” among her followers, has collaborated with other brands and was announced as head makeup artist for Mr Price’s first beauty brand Scarlet Hill, but this is the first time she has her own brand with the brand.