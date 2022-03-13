Aww cute! Thomas Gumede pens sweet birthday note to Zola Nombona
Actress Zola Nombona turned 30 on Thursday and was showed with gifts and tonnes of love, but the sweetest message came from her baby daddy Thomas Gumede.
Taking to Instagram to celebrate the actress, mother and love, Thomas penned a letter saying he's in awe of the woman Zola has become.
“What a beautiful day. A day as beautiful as you. It’s been a joy watching you grow from strength to strength as an artist, a mother, a partner and friend. Watching your friends come to give you gifts and how close you are to your sisters and brothers it’s no wonder your phone battery's been low the whole day!"
Thomas added that watching Zola being showered with love on her birthday proved she was a blessing to all who knew her.
“You are a blessing to everyone who has the pleasure of knowing you. Welcome to the next chapter of your life. I know you are proud of your first 30 years, but I know you can’t wait to show everyone what you’re gonna do with the next 30! Thank you for the love, the support and my firstborn son,” Thomas wrote.
Touched by her partner's sweet words, Zola responded in the comments, saying: “My King. My life. Ndiykuthanda Gumede. Enkosi baby.”
Since the pair went public with their relationship, Thomas often takes to social media to sing his girl's praises.
On her 29th birthday Thomas' message stole the spotlight.
“Happy born day my love. Everyone in your life is blessed to have you in it, I know this because you’ve brought nothing but happiness and purpose to my own life. The love and support you have given to me has changed my life for the better!
“You shine and radiate from a beauty within and I am always in awe of how people respond to your presence.
“There is so much more I can say, but we have plenty of anniversaries and birthdays still to share!” he wrote at the time.
