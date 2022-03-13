Aww cute! Thomas Gumede pens sweet birthday note to Zola Nombona

Actress Zola Nombona turned 30 on Thursday and was showed with gifts and tonnes of love, but the sweetest message came from her baby daddy Thomas Gumede.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the actress, mother and love, Thomas penned a letter saying he's in awe of the woman Zola has become.

“What a beautiful day. A day as beautiful as you. It’s been a joy watching you grow from strength to strength as an artist, a mother, a partner and friend. Watching your friends come to give you gifts and how close you are to your sisters and brothers it’s no wonder your phone battery's been low the whole day!"

Thomas added that watching Zola being showered with love on her birthday proved she was a blessing to all who knew her.

“You are a blessing to everyone who has the pleasure of knowing you. Welcome to the next chapter of your life. I know you are proud of your first 30 years, but I know you can’t wait to show everyone what you’re gonna do with the next 30! Thank you for the love, the support and my firstborn son,” Thomas wrote.

Touched by her partner's sweet words, Zola responded in the comments, saying: “My King. My life. Ndiykuthanda Gumede. Enkosi baby.”