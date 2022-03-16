WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food

It's no secret that rapper Big Zulu is a traditional Zulu man through and through, so it comes as no surprise that he he was recently impressed by a waitress at a restaurant.

Taking to Instagram, Big Zulu shared a clip where he was all smiles when the waitress t approached his table.

She served him pizza while she knelt beside him to bring him his meal.

“Zehlise mtanomuntu intombi eshelelwa ubuhle bayo kodwa ithathelwa impatho yayo injabulo yakho ilele kwinhlonipho.”

Loosely translated into English: “Humble yourself child, a girl gets approached for her beauty but gets taken (dowry/lobola) for the way she carries herself. Your happiness lies in your respect.”

In his mentions actor Abdul Khoza said he was impressed by the waitress' gesture.

“She is a queen this one, asibonge Nkosasane enhle. Kuphuka bafo.”