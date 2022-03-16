×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food

16 March 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Big Zulu tells women respect will get you married
Image: Instagram/ Big Zulu

It's no secret that rapper Big Zulu is a traditional Zulu man through and through, so it comes as no surprise that he he was recently impressed by a waitress at a restaurant.

Taking to Instagram, Big Zulu shared a clip where he was all smiles when the waitress t approached his table.

She served him pizza while she knelt beside him to bring him his meal.

“Zehlise mtanomuntu intombi eshelelwa ubuhle bayo kodwa ithathelwa impatho yayo injabulo yakho ilele kwinhlonipho.”

Loosely translated into English: “Humble yourself child, a girl gets approached for her beauty but gets taken (dowry/lobola) for the way she carries herself. Your happiness lies in your respect.”

In his mentions actor Abdul Khoza said he was impressed by the waitress' gesture.

“She is a queen this one, asibonge Nkosasane enhle. Kuphuka bafo.”

The rapper seems to have this kind of effect on women after a video of him and media personality Bonang Matheba chatting it up sparked dating rumours between the two.

Big Zulu took to his Instagram to squash the rumours. He said there was nothing looming between them.

“Nkabi Nation, Uthando Lunye. Cha besixoxela nje noSisi @bonang_m akukho okutheni ukwazane nje nodadewethu ngibonge futh ngethuba nokuzehlisa.”

His caption, translated into English, reads: “Nkabi Nation, One love. No we were just chatting with sis @bonang_m. There is nothing going on. Just knowing my sister. Thanks again for the opportunity and being humble”.

Big Zulu clears the air about flirty video with Bonang Matheba

Big Zulu said there was nothing going on between him and Queen B.
