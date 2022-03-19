RECORDED | Siyanda Sesimani laid to rest

Late actor Siyanda Sesimani will be laid to rest at an intimate private funeral attended by his family and a few close friends on Saturday.

Family spokesperson actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE, saying he died in on the morning of March 11 after spending weeks in a coma.

“Siyanda was attacked at his house on February 15 and admitted at Garden City Hospital with head injuries. Doctors said he had a fracture on his skull and decided to take him to theatre on February 16. The operation went well and he was responding well until February 21, when he went into a cardiac arrest at about 5.30pm. During the early hours on February 22 doctors said he had a seizure.

“Since then, he put up a good fight until the morning of March 11 when we received a call from the hospital requesting us to come urgently. Siyanda took his last breath at about 8.30am,” he said.