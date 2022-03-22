Cassper wants to fight AKA again — ‘I’m tired of the back and forth’

Peace never seems to reign for long as far as Cassper Nyovest and AKA are concerned.

Their fans witnessed a back and forth Twitter spat at the weekend when the two rappers, once again, tried to pinpoint who gave up on what would have been the most anticipated boxing match.

AKA ended the spat by wishing Cassper the best for his upcoming boxing match with NaakMusiQ when he posted: “Good luck for your upcoming fight. All the best”.

AKA's last tweet sparked a reaction from Cassper, who said he was tired of the back and forth and has for the umpteenth time challenged AKA to another boxing match.