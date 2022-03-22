×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Cassper wants to fight AKA again — ‘I’m tired of the back and forth’

‘The fight is long overdue shimankie’

22 March 2022 - 11:14 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest is ready to have a go at AKA in a boxing ring.
Cassper Nyovest is ready to have a go at AKA in a boxing ring.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Peace never seems to reign for long as far as Cassper Nyovest and AKA are concerned.

Their fans witnessed a back and forth Twitter spat at the weekend when the two rappers, once again, tried to pinpoint who gave up on what would  have been the most anticipated boxing match. 

AKA ended the spat by wishing Cassper the best for his upcoming boxing match with NaakMusiQ when he posted: “Good luck for your upcoming fight. All the best”.

AKA's last tweet sparked a reaction from Cassper, who said he was tired of the back and forth and has for the umpteenth time challenged AKA to another boxing match.

Taking to Twitter recently, Cassper tagged his nemesis AKA asking for a date, insinuating AKA is the one who keeps ducking and diving. 

“Date mfanaka .@Akaworldwide ? Or you're gonna go hide again? The fight is long overdue shimankie. Let's just give the people a show. How bad could it be to take one beating?

Rapper Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, tried to cut the tension by suggesting the pair choose a music tour instead of the ring. Cassper reacted to his request by throwing shade at AKA.

“I've done five stadiums alone, Reason. I'm not doing no tour with someone who failed to do Zone 6. We're not of the same calibre. Respect me. I know ya all love the dude but I'm not here to revive nobody's career. All I have to offer is an a*s whopping in the boxing ring. Period!”

Meet me in the ring! Cassper still wants to fight AKA & Prince Kaybee

"No weapons, no police cases just two men in a ring handling business. I'd like to see you say all those things in a ring with me."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cassper reveals why he is all-too ready to fight AKA!

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker explains the score he wants to settle!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cassper Nyovest recounts brawl with AKA: 'I don't regret the day I walked away after being slapped'

Cassper Nyovest says he prefers to handle all his quarrels in the boxing ring.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Cassper Nyovest says he knows fans are bored of talk about the AKA boxing match

The 'AMN' star wants fans rather to get amped about his upcoming 2021 projects.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dumi Mkokstad gifts his wife Zipho with a Merc as her push pressie TshisaLIVE
  2. Husband, father of 3, chairperson and more — Here’s what Andile Mpisane has ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Healing is painful' — Mona Monyane talks about her healing process TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I refuse to accept that you are no longer here' — Siyanda Sesimani's mother ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia