Cassper wants to fight AKA again — ‘I’m tired of the back and forth’
‘The fight is long overdue shimankie’
Peace never seems to reign for long as far as Cassper Nyovest and AKA are concerned.
Their fans witnessed a back and forth Twitter spat at the weekend when the two rappers, once again, tried to pinpoint who gave up on what would have been the most anticipated boxing match.
AKA ended the spat by wishing Cassper the best for his upcoming boxing match with NaakMusiQ when he posted: “Good luck for your upcoming fight. All the best”.
AKA's last tweet sparked a reaction from Cassper, who said he was tired of the back and forth and has for the umpteenth time challenged AKA to another boxing match.
Good luck for your upcoming fight. All the best. 🙏 https://t.co/pXJgYi0xuT— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2022
Taking to Twitter recently, Cassper tagged his nemesis AKA asking for a date, insinuating AKA is the one who keeps ducking and diving.
“Date mfanaka .@Akaworldwide ? Or you're gonna go hide again? The fight is long overdue shimankie. Let's just give the people a show. How bad could it be to take one beating?
Date mfanaka .@Akaworldwide ? Or you're gonna go hide again? The fight is long overdue shimankie. Let's just give the people a show. How bad could it be to take 1 beating?— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 21, 2022
Rapper Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, tried to cut the tension by suggesting the pair choose a music tour instead of the ring. Cassper reacted to his request by throwing shade at AKA.
“I've done five stadiums alone, Reason. I'm not doing no tour with someone who failed to do Zone 6. We're not of the same calibre. Respect me. I know ya all love the dude but I'm not here to revive nobody's career. All I have to offer is an a*s whopping in the boxing ring. Period!”
An “AKA vs CASSPER” tour makes more sense guys. Not a fight.— Sizwe Alakine (@ReasonHD) March 20, 2022
Show us whose the best Musically. Not physically.
Red Bull Beat battle style.
9 provinces.
Stadium status.
One crowd.
3 rounds each concert.
Imagine the guest appearances between the 2 of them alone.
