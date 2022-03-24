Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft'

Bonnie is not one to bite her tongue when it comes to contentious issues in Mzansi and she always speaks her mind.

The actress didn't budge when she stood her ground even when she had multiple shots fired her way when she took to Twitter to ask: “You don’t want to hear this ... I don’t either, but who raised these men? We did!”

Bonnie's tweet came as the TL discussed and shared different opinions on musicians DJ Black Coffee and rapper AKA, who have been accused of GBV, after an application for a protection order against Black Coffee by his estranged wife was denied.

She said she was raising boys hence her stance.

“I’m raising two boys and I've witnessed in me a temptation to copy-paste how I saw women around me raise boys, what we say to them about their identity based on their father's sins, what we blame them for, how we project toxicity onto them and I've had to be mindful, we are all responsible,” Bonnie tweeted at the time.