×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft'

24 March 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Bonnie Mbuli said her waist beads usually cause a stir
Bonnie Mbuli said her waist beads usually cause a stir
Image: Instagram/Bonnie Mbuli

Actress Bonnie Mbuli says SA men have called her waist beads witchcraft when they spot them on her.

Taking to Twitter, the multitalented actress replied to a tweet where a woman shared another's experience on TikTok about wearing waist beads to ward of sexual harassment.

“I’ve worn waist beads for the past couple of years and when I post with them visible, SA men are always the first to call it witchcraft, now I’m remembering the hun who called them 'Gods first pancakes'.”

Bonnie is not one to bite her tongue when it comes to contentious issues in Mzansi and she always speaks her mind.

The actress didn't budge when she stood her ground even when she had multiple shots fired her way when she took to Twitter to ask: “You don’t want to hear this ... I don’t either, but who raised these men? We did!”

Bonnie's tweet came as the TL discussed and shared different opinions on musicians DJ Black Coffee and rapper AKA, who have been accused of GBV, after an application for a protection order against Black Coffee by his estranged wife was denied.

She said she was raising boys hence her stance.

“I’m raising two boys and I've witnessed in me a temptation to copy-paste how I saw women around me raise boys, what we say to them about their identity based on their father's sins, what we blame them for, how we project toxicity onto them and I've had to be mindful, we are all responsible,” Bonnie tweeted at the time.

MORE:

Bonnie Mbuli opens up about her journey with depression and meds

"I will always be an advocate 4 therapy and medication, I took them for four years."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Bonnie Mbuli on landing yet another international role and being overlooked by SA directors

Bonnie Mbuli says her role on a British series was one of the most unforgettable experiences of her life.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Bonnie Mbuli encourages self-love before entering a relationship

"No matter how much I was loved, there was always a fault to find," said Bonnie.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Bonnie Mbuli unapologetic after Twitter drags her for ‘who raised these men’ comment

"I said what I said," Bonnie hit back.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Dumi Mkokstad gifts his wife Zipho with a Merc as her push pressie TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Husband, father of 3, chairperson and more — Here’s what Andile Mpisane has ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye' — Trevor Noah reacts to Ye being banned ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | AKA and his bae Nadia Nakai all loved up on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules