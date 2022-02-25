TshisaLIVE

Bonnie Mbuli opens up about her journey with depression and meds

25 February 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Bonie Mbuli gets candid about her mental health journey.
Actress Bonie Mbuli gets candid about her mental health journey.
Image: Instagram/ Bonnie Mbuli

Actress Bonnie Mbuli has opened up about her mental health journey, revealing that she took medication and saw a therapist for four years. 

News of Riky Rick's passing on Wednesday has had Mzansi speaking up about mental health. 

Bonnie penned her journey in a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday, recalling a conversation she had with her therapist. 

“In my years of therapy fighting depression and anxiety, my therapist said to me after prescribing meds: 'Bonnie, unfortunately people in your line of work tend to have a huge propensity towards depression, I worry that the meds might make you feel like you can’t excess.'" she wrote.

Bonnie continued, saying that social media were misinformed about mental health and helping it.

“I will always be an advocate for therapy and medication, I took them [meds] for four ears. At first it made me feel weak, like  was too broken to face life, but with time it revealed to me the fragility of being human which taught me vulnerability and how to love myself. If u need it, do it.

“I see people finding joy in jokes about people who have taken their medication, or not. The reality is that most people who find humour in that are in deep throes of shame about their own reality — you can front for Twitter but u can’t front before your darkest moments and demons, there’s a reality that awaits u alone.” 

Read the Twitter posts below:

WATCH | Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida relaunches ‘Mindful Mondays’

This week Musida spoke to clinical psychologist Penny Mathumba about the stigmas around suicide.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Sihle Ndaba dishes the deets on playing a drug addict on 'Scandal!'

"It was very hard, it was a hard journey and my body just took strain."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Flex Rabanyane apologises to Reason for disrespecting him

"I'm not one to continuously apply pressure that might kill my fellow brother."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Keamogetswe 'QV' Motlhale in therapy after her 'sudden' exit from #BBM

QV became the first housemate to bid Big Brother Mzansi season 3 farewell.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...