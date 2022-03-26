×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi celebrate their third wedding anniversary

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
26 March 2022 - 16:00
Rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda are celebrating three years of marriage.
Rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda are celebrating three years of marriage.
Image: Yolanda Vilakazi/ Instagram

In a world where every second headline announces the splitting of a celebrity couple or divorce, congratulations are in order for rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda who recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

Kwesta and Yolanda got married in a dreamy white wedding surrounded by family and friends in 2019. 

Taking to her Instagram, Yolanda posted a picture from their big day, celebrating the milestone with her hubby.

“3 years ago today. Happy Wedding Anniversary Mr Vilakazi @kwestadakar,” she wrote.

While they're celebrating three years as husband and wife, Kwesta and Yolanda have actually been together over a decade.

Last year, Yolanda took to her Instagram timeline revealing that November 25 marked 11 years of them being together.

Kwesta said though their relationship has been perceived as “couple goals” they were just an ordinary couple going through hardships and triumphs together, and are still able to maintain their love through it all.

“We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try to reach those  together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love. Katlehong, Maldives, love, kisses, voetseks, love, strength, fear, love, good hair days and that thing on my head ... And then love once again ... Then we try grow that, grow us,” he wrote.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda celebrate 11 years together

"We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Yolanda gushes over Kwesta on their two-year wedding anniversary

Kwesta and Yolanda are #couplegoals.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Kwesta’s wife Yolanda fuming after 5 fake IG accounts for baby Kenya pop up

"My child is barely even a week old. Who told y'all I needed help creating a page for her?" an angry Yolanda asked.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Kwesta and wife Yolanda welcome second baby girl, Kenya

"She's here", Kwesta and Yolanda's baby girl is here!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fikile Mbalula catches smoke for response to Anele Mdoda’s pothole nightmare TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl TshisaLIVE
  5. MacG says Mohale Motaung is not a star, he's ‘just a guy who dated Somizi’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe