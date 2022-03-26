Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi celebrate their third wedding anniversary
In a world where every second headline announces the splitting of a celebrity couple or divorce, congratulations are in order for rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda who recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.
Kwesta and Yolanda got married in a dreamy white wedding surrounded by family and friends in 2019.
Taking to her Instagram, Yolanda posted a picture from their big day, celebrating the milestone with her hubby.
“3 years ago today. Happy Wedding Anniversary Mr Vilakazi @kwestadakar,” she wrote.
While they're celebrating three years as husband and wife, Kwesta and Yolanda have actually been together over a decade.
Last year, Yolanda took to her Instagram timeline revealing that November 25 marked 11 years of them being together.
Kwesta said though their relationship has been perceived as “couple goals” they were just an ordinary couple going through hardships and triumphs together, and are still able to maintain their love through it all.
“We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try to reach those together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love. Katlehong, Maldives, love, kisses, voetseks, love, strength, fear, love, good hair days and that thing on my head ... And then love once again ... Then we try grow that, grow us,” he wrote.
