Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi celebrate their third wedding anniversary

While they're celebrating three years as husband and wife, Kwesta and Yolanda have actually been together over a decade.

Last year, Yolanda took to her Instagram timeline revealing that November 25 marked 11 years of them being together.

Kwesta said though their relationship has been perceived as “couple goals” they were just an ordinary couple going through hardships and triumphs together, and are still able to maintain their love through it all.

“We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try to reach those together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love. Katlehong, Maldives, love, kisses, voetseks, love, strength, fear, love, good hair days and that thing on my head ... And then love once again ... Then we try grow that, grow us,” he wrote.

