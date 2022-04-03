SNAPS | Yass honey! Ntando Duma sizzles in skimpy red bikini

While it may be a bit chilly with winter slowly making its way in, the TL was overwhelmed with nothing but heat and steam when media personality Ntando Duma decided to break the internet in a revealing red bikini.

Known for breaking the net from time to time, yummy mummy Ntando decided to remind her followers just how hot she is.

She posted snaps of herself at the pool wearing a tiny red bikini and looking as hot as ever.

Check the snaps out below: