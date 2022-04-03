SNAPS | Yass honey! Ntando Duma sizzles in skimpy red bikini
While it may be a bit chilly with winter slowly making its way in, the TL was overwhelmed with nothing but heat and steam when media personality Ntando Duma decided to break the internet in a revealing red bikini.
Known for breaking the net from time to time, yummy mummy Ntando decided to remind her followers just how hot she is.
She posted snaps of herself at the pool wearing a tiny red bikini and looking as hot as ever.
Check the snaps out below:
While she looks at home by the poolside, Ntando has been quite busy.
The media personality bagged a presenting gig for SABC1 's new show called Dance YoDumo .
When she announced the gig in February, Ntando shared her excitement.
“The cat is officially out of the bag! Your host on the new dance show on the biggest channel in the country called #DanceYoDumo is yours truly! I’m super excited and cannot wait for you guys to see what we’ve been cooking!”
Ntando's hard work has been producing fruits as well.
Last year, the actress joined the #GirlsWithMercs squad and also bought herself a beautiful house. This was after she built a house where she was born.
Sharing images from the dealership, she expressed gratitude to God for allowing her to enjoy the fruits of her labour.
“I’ve been struggling to put together the right words to express how I feel. What I know is that my heart is filled with so much gratitude, joy and pride. I am so grateful for the love and miraculous grace of God plus the fruits of my hard work which has made it all worth it. I'm in awe of what God has done for me and is yet to do in my life.”
