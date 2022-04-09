Bontle Modiselle on Celeb City boxing clash: 'It's such a Cassper thing to do'

Its only natural that showbiz celebs have all thrown their weight behind who they feel is going to bag the fight on Saturday night between rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician NaakMusiQ and on the red carpet holding it down was Bontle Modiselle.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress and choreographer said she appreciated being part of such a huge event.

“Its always good to be a part of the first of something granted, though this is a follow-up because we saw an exhibition match happening between Cassper and Slik Talk back on the seventh. But this is the first of its kind in Sun City doing something of this magnitude where we are marrying music, entertainment and sport. It's such a Cassper thing to be the first to do some monumental stuff. So its an honour and I really appreciate what this moment is. I don't take it for granted, I'm loving it. Every single moment of it.”