TshisaLIVE

Bontle Modiselle on Celeb City boxing clash: 'It's such a Cassper thing to do'

“I'm loving it. Every single moment of it.”

09 April 2022 - 23:07 By Constance Gaanakgomo and Joy Mphande
Bontle Modiselle was glad she was part of a history in showbiz
Image: Instagram/Bontle Moloi

Its only natural that showbiz celebs have all thrown their weight behind who they feel is going to bag the fight on Saturday night between rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician NaakMusiQ and on the red carpet holding it down was Bontle Modiselle.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress and choreographer said she appreciated being part of such a huge event.

“Its always good to be a part of the first of something granted, though this is a follow-up because we saw an exhibition match happening between Cassper and Slik Talk back on the seventh. But this is the first of its kind in Sun City doing something of this magnitude where we are marrying music, entertainment and sport. It's such a Cassper thing to be the first to do some monumental stuff. So its an honour and I really appreciate what this moment is. I don't take it for granted, I'm loving it. Every single moment of it.”

Bontle took to her Twitter late in March to announce that she would be hosting the red carpet at Sun City Superbowl and she thought she was chosen because she might be aligned with whomever made the call.

“When people like you they give you a call and they say we are doing something we want you to be a part of it. I don't think it's anything complicated, its pretty simple when you think about who do you wanna align with in this thing you are trying to do. If this person makes sense to you give them a shout and if they wanna be apart of it which I gladly took up, it brought me to this moment right now. There is no need to be philosophical about it.”

