‘Wellness plays a big role in a healthy relationship’ — Shantal and Bohang Moeko share advice

One of Mzansi's fave couples, actor Bohang Moeko and his fitness enthusiast wife Shantal, decided to share what makes their marriage healthy.

Shantal, also known as Shanty, shared tips on her Instagram, telling lovers to prioritise their health as individuals and as a couple.

“Relationship advice from B and I: Prioritise your wellness as a couple. We decided very early in our relationship that we’re going to invest in our wellness together so illness doesn’t rob us from being able to create the most beautiful memories together.

“We hold each other accountable, we support one another and we’re always reminding each other of the importance of balance. Wellness plays a big role in a healthy relationship and lots of people miss this part. It’s part of having vision for your future together as well, so be wise y’all,” she wrote.