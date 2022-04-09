‘Wellness plays a big role in a healthy relationship’ — Shantal and Bohang Moeko share advice
One of Mzansi's fave couples, actor Bohang Moeko and his fitness enthusiast wife Shantal, decided to share what makes their marriage healthy.
Shantal, also known as Shanty, shared tips on her Instagram, telling lovers to prioritise their health as individuals and as a couple.
“Relationship advice from B and I: Prioritise your wellness as a couple. We decided very early in our relationship that we’re going to invest in our wellness together so illness doesn’t rob us from being able to create the most beautiful memories together.
“We hold each other accountable, we support one another and we’re always reminding each other of the importance of balance. Wellness plays a big role in a healthy relationship and lots of people miss this part. It’s part of having vision for your future together as well, so be wise y’all,” she wrote.
The couple recently celebrated one year of marital bliss.
Taking to her Instagram, Shanty wrote: “One year of being your wifey. Already?!🥺 I’m so grateful God chose me to be yours. Thank you for being my best friend, my biggest fan, sexiest shoulder to cry on (literally) and my partner in everything. I’m grateful for you and I’m really excited to see how God will use us for His glory in our next chapter together. I love you bumble bee. Happy anniversary.”
To which her hubby replied: “My biggest blessing. Every day I wake up grateful for you. I love you.”
In a different post, Shanty said: “Being B’s wife has taught me the definition of grace. Grace is free, undeserved, unmerited favour. It’s taught me compassion, empathy, patience and the ability to respond instead of react. I pray that you all find someone who helps you progress. Who understands you’re not perfect, and gives you room to make mistakes. I pray you find a love that helps you experience the love of God.”
