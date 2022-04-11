×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Blow by Blow: Here’s how the Cassper vs NaakMusiQ celebrity boxing match went down

11 April 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest square off in the ring at the #CelebCity boxing match.
NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest square off in the ring at the #CelebCity boxing match.
Image: ST Sibiya

Celeb City's exhibition fight between actor and musician NaakMusiQ and rapper Cassper Nyovest at Sun City on Saturday caused a social media frenzy as the outcome was not what most had expected.

While normal professional bouts are limited to a maximum of 12 rounds, with each round lasting three minutes in men’s boxing, the two stars fought five rounds with NaakMusiQ being crowned champion after two judges scored in his favour and the other in Cassper's.

Fans witnessed a lot of ducking punches and clinching from both stars.

The rules for their bout had NaakMusiQ and Cassper using 16-ounce gloves, which chairperson of Boxing SA's sanctioning committee Sakhiwe Sodo told TshisaLIVE during a press conference ahead of the event was deliberate to ensure they did not get hurt.

“We wanted them to be tired, so they didn't hurt themselves” Sodo jokingly said.

“They wanted to use 10-ounce gloves but we stuck to our governance rules preferred for this.”

The 16-ounce gloves are usually used for sparring because their large size can help shield the boxer's head or body when guarding.

Sodo said the prime focus was to ensure the safety of both men and maintain the core values of the sport.

“We developed a framework of rules. It is just around the celebrity tournament understanding that these are people who have not been thoroughly trained in boxing [use that kind of equipment].

“Boxing generally has revolved around two things — the safety of the boxer in the ring and safety of the boxer from exploitation. We wanted to ensure that they are safe.”

Contrary to what some might believe, the fight was played fair and regulated by the SA National Boxing Organisation, which provided their ring officials to judge the fight.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match!

So? Were your predictions right? Did you bet on the right man?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match

The eagerly anticipated #CelebCity boxing match ended in a win for actor and musician NaakMusiQ against rapper Cassper Nyovest on Saturday.
News
20 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest reveals how he plans to knock out NaakMusiQ

Only three days to go until show time.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Cassper and NaakMusiq do a face-off ahead of their boxing match

"I shared a little prayer saying I hope I don't hurt him too much so that we shake it out, and it's a good moment in history," says Cassper ahead of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match! TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  4. Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'It's just out of character' — Zola Hashatsi urges SK Khoza to contact him ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...