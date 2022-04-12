'Living the Dream with Somizi' returns for season five and plans to show all!

After having gone through the most in the past year or so, Somizi's life has grabbed enough headlines to warrant a return of his reality TV show, and just as his fans have been asking, Showmax has announced that season 5 starts next month.

Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) will launch its fifth season on May 4 2022, first on Showmax, according to a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

The winner of the 2020 Safta for Best Structured or Docu-Reality Show picks up in the second half of 2021, in the aftermath of Somizi’s split from Mohale, Mohale’s accusations of abuse against Somizi, and the passing of Somizi’s mother, legendary actress Mary Twala. As the season starts, Somgaga’s career is at a crossroads: he is taking time off from Idols and Metro FM, and has replaced his management team with himself, as he looks to add a children's clothing store to the Sompire.

“It’s been a rollercoaster but the dream never dies, no matter how crazy things may get. Angeke. Life isn’t always easy, but we must remember that the hard times are there to teach us,” says Somizi.

Watch the trailer here: