Tulz Madala talks breaking #BBM’s record and empowering young people
Tulani Madala, popularly known as Tulz, might not have won the R2m grand prize for season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi, but the strides he took on the show have given him a promising future in the entertainment space.
With his strategy to spend 71 days in the Big Brother house, Tulz was able to last a record-breaking 10 weeks without being nominated for eviction and become the top 5 of the competition.
“My biggest goal was to try to win the money. When I saw the post, I was not Tulz the brand, I was Thulani at home. Broke, trying to make a plan. I entered because I wanted to get my hands on R2m,” he told TshisaLIVE.
He's always had a knack for radio and television. Tulz has been a part of Y Academy and hosted 5FM's 1am to 4am slot, but once Covid-19 struck, his contract was not renewed and he had to move back to the Eastern Cape.
Back home, Tulz and his friend opened an NGO with the mission of empowering young people in the province using their two-year-long experience in the entertainment industry as radio presenters and voice-over artists. That mission was put on pause when he joined the show.
“I want to make sure the NGO is running. I want the young minds of the Eastern Cape to know what's possible."
The reality show has acquired him instant fame and helped him form a brotherhood with some contestants, including, Themba, Gash 1, Libo, and Sis Tamera.
“I am open to having a relationship with any of the contestants. All of us have been through that journey together, regardless of what may have happened in the house. I think we need to do everything we can to support and advise each other in terms of understanding our new world. You feel like you need each other just to scope out a bit because we've been in the house for so long.”
Getting a nod from sports presenter Robert Marawa, who gave him advice and recognised him outside the show, helped him to understand the capacity he had garnered through the show and he says he does not want to rush into anything.
“I've made the decision to not rush and take my time with this. I've gained so much attention that I don't want my next move to be rushed. I definitely want to go into broadcasting, radio, podcasting and when I do it, it needs to be done correctly,
“One thing I've learnt in the house is that rushing into any decision can work against you in the future. I definitely want to get into acting. Being in the house has shown me I am good at directing and performance. It has shown me how talented I am."