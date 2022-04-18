Tulz Madala talks breaking #BBM’s record and empowering young people

Tulani Madala, popularly known as Tulz, might not have won the R2m grand prize for season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi, but the strides he took on the show have given him a promising future in the entertainment space.

With his strategy to spend 71 days in the Big Brother house, Tulz was able to last a record-breaking 10 weeks without being nominated for eviction and become the top 5 of the competition.

“My biggest goal was to try to win the money. When I saw the post, I was not Tulz the brand, I was Thulani at home. Broke, trying to make a plan. I entered because I wanted to get my hands on R2m,” he told TshisaLIVE.