Rosemary Zimu talks Netflix role and growing in the entertainment industry
Actress Rosemary Zimu is set to make her debut in Netflix's Savage Beauty on May 1, playing the lead role of Zinhle, a mysterious young woman seeking revenge against a powerful family.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rosemary said she was excited about her acting career finally booming.
“I'm actually growing more rapidly than I ever thought I would be doing right now ... When you're younger and try to plan your life, then you get to those ages and God literally shows off with you or doesn't do anything that you thought you should be doing, but for me, over and above, the biggest things that have been happening to me right now in the TV industry,” she said.
“I started slow, but the growth for me has really been nerve-racking at first, but at the same time a huge blessing. The way that I am growing is teaching me something new every single day.”
Though acting is her first love, Rosemary says she's looking to explore other avenues and started her own production company, Zimu Media, while getting mentorship from people in the entertainment space to help her get into directing in film.
“Acting is something that I'll be doing until I die, but directing and producing are some things that I am looking into. Lookout for 2023, something by Rosemary Zimu will be coming out.”
In reality, Rosemary is a shy person but says when Tik Tok came out, she found her place on social media which sparked her interest to pursue directing.
“Tik Tok has really shown me that I really want to be directing more than being in front of the camera all the time. Being behind the camera is something that I do wish to do now that I have experienced TikTok. I think I can do this thing. I'm excited to see how I get there.”
