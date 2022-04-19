Rosemary Zimu talks Netflix role and growing in the entertainment industry

Actress Rosemary Zimu is set to make her debut in Netflix's Savage Beauty on May 1, playing the lead role of Zinhle, a mysterious young woman seeking revenge against a powerful family.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rosemary said she was excited about her acting career finally booming.

“I'm actually growing more rapidly than I ever thought I would be doing right now ... When you're younger and try to plan your life, then you get to those ages and God literally shows off with you or doesn't do anything that you thought you should be doing, but for me, over and above, the biggest things that have been happening to me right now in the TV industry,” she said.

“I started slow, but the growth for me has really been nerve-racking at first, but at the same time a huge blessing. The way that I am growing is teaching me something new every single day.”