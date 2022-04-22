×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Emtee reacts to Ambitiouz Entertainment claiming they made him

22 April 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Emtee was unimpressed with Ambitiouz Entertainment's claim.
Rapper Emtee was unimpressed with Ambitiouz Entertainment's claim.
Image: Emtee/ Instagram

Rapper Emtee never minces words when it comes to his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment. 

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the rapper reacted to the record label claiming they "made his name big". Their tweet was in response to Emtee winning Hip-hop Artist Of The Year at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022.  

"Yo gang, come see this sh*t," he wrote

The label has since deleted the tweet.

Emtee's followers were in his corner, with some feeling the label was wilding

"They're struggling since you've left, king. Business is not booming that much, so they even have time to talk s**t here on Twitter, instead of finding replacements. Which, by the look of things, they won't find," said one tweep.

Emtee officially left Ambitiouz Entertainment in August 2019 after months of back-and-forth between the label and his lawyers.

In an on Podcast and Chill last year the rapper revealed he started to get frustrated with the label after he overworked himself, performing as many as six gigs in one night, for a standard salary at the end of the month.

He said the months that followed were some of the toughest of his life.

“I always try my best to not step out of character. So, even when I was feeling mad and like 'how can they do this to me', at the same time I would tell myself to walk away and close that chapter. Not talk to people who will gas me up, just keep it moving. I have two beautiful kids to focus on and a family.”

READ MORE:

Emtee celebrates 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year' win at Global Music Awards Africa 2022

"Can't keep a good man down."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Big Xhosa hits back at Emtee for saying SA hip hop doesn't need him

"None of you hip hop guys have to like me but there's nothing you can do to stop me from getting to my plate."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee says other countries recognise him more than South Africans

"It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Emtee explains why he thinks kids aren’t inspired by hip-hop any more

"They are scared to rap because of labels, society and culture vultures who say there's no future in hip-hop"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  2. Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nandi Madida mourns her friend and renowned researcher Ndoni Mcunu TshisaLIVE
  4. Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Rick Ross sends special shout-out to SA artists TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer