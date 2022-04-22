Emtee reacts to Ambitiouz Entertainment claiming they made him

Emtee's followers were in his corner, with some feeling the label was wilding

"They're struggling since you've left, king. Business is not booming that much, so they even have time to talk s**t here on Twitter, instead of finding replacements. Which, by the look of things, they won't find," said one tweep.

Emtee officially left Ambitiouz Entertainment in August 2019 after months of back-and-forth between the label and his lawyers.

In an on Podcast and Chill last year the rapper revealed he started to get frustrated with the label after he overworked himself, performing as many as six gigs in one night, for a standard salary at the end of the month.

He said the months that followed were some of the toughest of his life.

“I always try my best to not step out of character. So, even when I was feeling mad and like 'how can they do this to me', at the same time I would tell myself to walk away and close that chapter. Not talk to people who will gas me up, just keep it moving. I have two beautiful kids to focus on and a family.”