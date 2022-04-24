×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Limpopo cake artist creates life-size cake of Black Coffee at the Grammys

24 April 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Cake artist Kurhula Makhuvele with the life-size cake inspired by Black Coffee's Grammy win.
Image: Instagram/ Fine Cakes

Limpopo-based cake artist Kurhula Makhuvele of Fine Bakes has honoured DJ Black Coffee after he won a Grammy award.

The DJ recently won Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Kurhula achieved a lifelong dream when building a 2m tall cake of Black Coffee weighing more than 100kg with 84 layers of cake sponges.

“Doing a life-size cake has always been my dream. I am so inspired to celebrate our very own. I am obsessed with sculptured cakes. Black Coffee has won the Grammy and Fine Bakes wants to create a life-size cake for our talented SA musician.

The artist revealed the cake would go to Buhlebezwe Children's home.

"[It's] a cake that looks exactly like him and hopefully the same height as him,” she wrote about the project on her Instagram timeline.

This was the tallest cake Kurhula and her company have made. Cake Flora, who partnered with her company, revealed the chocolate Grammy weighed 1.45kg and was  34cm tall.

“Using Cake Flora's Super Black Airbrush Gel, Quick Paint, and Sun Gold Lustre Powder, we were delighted to partner with Kurhula to make this possible. The cake has been donated to the Buhlebezwe Children's home,” read the statement on their Instagram page.

Kurhula shared the journey with her followers.

Here's a glimpse into the journey below:

