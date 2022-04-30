'Happy heavenly birthday' — Zozibini remembers the late Miss USA

After Cheslie's death, Zozibini shared a lengthy Instagram post speaking of how she was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her friend.

"Cheslie, my friend, I am devastated. I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening. You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise, queen. I am not ready for a world you don't exist in.

"I hope you are resting easy now, love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this world and touched so many lives.

"We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA." she wrote.