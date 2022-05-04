Nadia Nakai calls her rapper boyfriend AKA 'The one' - leaves the TL chaotic!
Love is in the air and the romance between rappers Nadia Nakai and AKA seems to be going strong, despite the naysayers.
The pair were spotted at Konka, a popular hip and happening spot in Soweto, recently and they were all loved with each other. They both took to the socials to let the online audience into their PDAs and lovey dovey moments.
Nadia shared a snap of herself cosying up to her lover AKA in an Instagram post over the weekend. She captioned the image, “The One.” She was having the time of her life dancing and singing along to AKA’s songs as he performed with DA L.E.S.
AKA took to Instagram and also shared a picture of his girlfriend leaning in for a kiss.
"Ragga ragga ragga”,he captioned the pic.
Recently, the couple's relationship caused a stir on the socials after they were reported to have allegedly had an altercation during a show in Ghana, allegations which the pair denied.
The rappers cleared the air after break-up and abuse allegations circulated on social media.
They denied the allegations in a joint statement.
“We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend. What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.
“Just to clear the air, there was not physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us, we are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” read the statement.
Although they seem loved up, Podcast and Chill host Mac G said he was not convinced when it came to the rappers.
On an episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said after watching them live on Instagram together he felt their relationship was just a publicity stunt.
“For me it's weird, it makes no sense. To me, it strikes me as one of those arranged publicity stunts because when I watch them there's no chemistry,” he said.