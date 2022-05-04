×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai calls her rapper boyfriend AKA 'The one' - leaves the TL chaotic!

04 May 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
AKA and Nadia Nakai are still going strong after they were spotted together all loved-up
AKA and Nadia Nakai are still going strong after they were spotted together all loved-up
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai/ AKA

Love is in the air and the romance between rappers Nadia Nakai and AKA seems to be going strong, despite the naysayers.

The pair were spotted at Konka, a popular hip and happening spot in Soweto, recently and they were all loved with each other. They both took to the socials to let the online audience into their PDAs and lovey dovey moments.

Nadia shared a snap of herself cosying up to her lover AKA in an Instagram post over the weekend. She captioned the image, “The One.”  She  was having the time of her life dancing and singing along to AKA’s songs as he performed with DA L.E.S.

AKA took to Instagram and also shared a picture of his girlfriend leaning in for a kiss. 

"Ragga ragga ragga”,he captioned the pic.

Recently, the couple's relationship caused a stir on the socials after they were reported to have allegedly had  an altercation during a show in Ghana, allegations which the pair denied.

The rappers cleared the air after break-up and abuse allegations circulated on social media.

They denied the allegations in a joint statement.

“We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend. What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.

“Just to clear the air, there was not physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us, we are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” read the statement.

Although they seem loved up, Podcast and Chill host Mac G said he was not convinced when it came to the rappers.

On an episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said after watching them live on Instagram together he felt their relationship was just a publicity stunt. 

“For me it's weird, it makes no sense. To me, it strikes me as one of those arranged publicity stunts because when I watch them there's no chemistry,” he said. 

‘It strikes me as one of those publicity stunts' — MacG is not convinced AKA and Nadia's relationship is legit

"For me it's weird, it makes not sense."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lovers Nadia Nakai and AKA slam break-up and 'fight' reports

"There was not physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Lip locking & butt grabbing! AKA & Nadia serve PDA on the socials

AKA and Nadia did more than just smile for the cameras while taking pictures...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | AKA and his bae Nadia Nakai all loved up on stage

In the video shared on Twitter, AKA and Nadia were getting cosy while AKA was performing and the pair shared a smooch on stage.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Gogo Dineo shares three must-know gems to help you in your spiritual journey TshisaLIVE
  2. Mphowabadimo congratulates Themba after fans 'buy' him a new apartment TshisaLIVE
  3. Hello mamas! Here are four celebs who gave birth for the first time in 2021 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah asks fans to donate to Gift of the Givers on 'The Daily ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zola 7, Cassper Nyovest share heart-warming moment on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa