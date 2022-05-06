Halala! Londie London announces she is expecting baby number two

Rapper turned reality TV star Londie London revealed t she is expecting her second child.

She made the announcement during the first part of the season 2 reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban .

The musician announced the birth of her first child, Uminathi Nkosi in February last year, and shared baby number two is on the way.

Taking to her Instagram, Londie said her second baby was a promise God had fulfilled to her.

“God’s promises are like the stars: the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2."

The mommy-to-be looked stunning in a green Orapeleng Modutle number showing off her preggy belly.