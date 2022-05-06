×

TshisaLIVE

Halala! Londie London announces she is expecting baby number two

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
06 May 2022 - 12:38
Musician Londie London is pregnant again.
Image: Instagram/Londie London

Rapper turned reality TV star Londie London revealed t she is expecting her second child.

She made the announcement during the first part of the season 2 reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban . 

The musician announced the birth of her first child, Uminathi Nkosi in February last year, and shared baby number two is on the way.

Taking to her Instagram, Londie said her second baby was a promise God had fulfilled to her.

“God’s promises are like the stars: the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2."

The mommy-to-be looked stunning in a green Orapeleng Modutle number showing off her preggy belly.

After keeping off the public radar for a while without releasing music and striding into business ventures, Londie told TshisaLIVE she wanted to use the reality show as a platform to showcase the evolution of her brand. 

“Since I've become a wife and a mother, I said it would be a great idea for the public to see how I’m rebranding myself. People know me as this sexy singer, but they don't really know my personality and what I'm about outside the entertainment industry. When I got the opportunity to be one of the housewives, I said it was a great way for me to connect with a new audience.”

Londie has joined the “dirty 30” squad but she approached the third floor with class and a modern tea party.

Under the theme #LondiesThirTea, the mom of one invited her friends to have “tea” as she celebrated her trip around the sun.

Famous faces at her intimate do included Lasizwe, Cici, Kefilwe Mabote and Lerato Sengadi.

SNAPS | Inside reality TV star Londie London 30th birthday high tea party

Londie recently celebrated her 30th birthday in style.
