TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Siyabonga Zubane's family and friends celebrate his life at memorial service

12 May 2022 - 14:20 By Joy Mphande

In Loving Memory of Siyabonga Dubazane AKA SDUMO

Close friends and family members of the late Gomora star Siyabonga Zubane are set to gather at the Joburg Theatre on Thursday to celebrate his life. 

The 23-year-old died on May 1.

'Gomora' actor Siyabonga Zubane — who played Sdumo — has died

The 'Gomora' actor died on Saturday, aged 23.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

The late actor's mother, Thobile Zubane, said she was yet to get some answers surrounding the death of her son, who would be remembered as a humble family-orientated young man.

“I'm not OK at all. He was my second born of three sons and one daughter. 

“It is painful ... He was a respectful person, family-orientated and supportive and we will forever remember him,” she told TshisaLIVE.

While details surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed, with speculation on social media that he took his own life, a source who wished to remain anonymous said Siyabonga's death was under investigation.

“His death is still under investigation by the forensics and police. We don't know why but the pathologists still have to tell us. The BI [death report] says under investigation ... It's an open case now, they have to investigate what really happened,” said the source.

Siyabonga's first foray into the entertainment industry was in 2017 with a stint on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya playing the role of Bhungezi.

The actor went on to play Sdumo in his last on-screen offering.

