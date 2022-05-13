‘It’s a very big honour’ — Gigi Lamayne joins the Fenty Africa family

Rapper Gigi Lamayne says it's a huge honour to be part of the Fenty Africa family. The rapper took to her Twitter to announce she would be one of the people involved in the rollout of the brand.

Global superstar and the brains behind Savage and Fenty Skin and Beauty Rihanna announced on her Instagram that her brand will make its way to some countries in Africa.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi said she would join other young people picked across continent.

“ Fenty Beauty and Fenty Africa are coming to Africa. I have always been openly part of the navy which is Rihanna's following, supporting through Savage and Fenty and stuff like that. It is crazy how manifestation can work.

“Amazing young individuals from across Africa have been selected, myself included, to activate the process around being part of the Fenty family. People familiar with the products. Really cool stuff that's about to come,” she said