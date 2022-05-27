DJ Black Coffee sings Musa Keys’ praises, calls him ‘top tier superstar’

Amapiano star and vocalist Musa Keys has been dominating the TL and Twitter trends lists for all the right reasons, and on Thursday night the young star received applause from Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee, who said Musa was an undeniable superstar.

Black Coffee took to Twitter to sing the Selema hit maker's praises, calling a him a “top tier superstar”. This as he reshared a video of one of Musa's latest performances that went viral because people saw Musa's star power.

After being tagged in the tweet, Musa expressed his gratitude to Black Coffee.

“Coming from you this means the world to me Grootman. Thank you Bhut' Nathi,” Musa said.

Black Coffee reassured the young star he was on the right path and encouraged him to keep going.