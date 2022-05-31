Dutch singer Joya Mooi shares her joy about finally performing in Mzansi

SA-Dutch singer Joya Mooi is on a mission to get in touch with her home.

The singer-songwriter has roots in SA and the Netherlands and her music is a blend of soul and alternative R&B with a strong jazz influence. She is currently on tour in SA.

Talking to TshisaLIVE ahead of her show in Pretoria, she said she was excited.

“It's my first official tour so that's why I'm being vocal about it. I receive a lot of messages from people in SA who tell me they didn't know I'm South African and I think I have to spread the message more.

"This is such a long dream of mine. My family is from here so the need was very strong to be home, and not only to be home but enjoy my passion to make music and really explore the music scene here. I think there are some similarities and I have so much more to offer so that's why its very interesting for me,” she said.

She is set on collaborations with artists she has been eyeing.

“I really love Darkie Fiction and Shekinah. I've been checking out SA artists so I would definitely be open for features and collaborating together.”