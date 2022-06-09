'This is hilarious' — Pearl Thusi reacts to dating rumour by blogger

“Clearly you guys don't know Pearl, I mean Pearl has got a nice body, she's even taller than that white lady with Topchap,” wrote one follower.

Pearl has been in Cape Town living it up and of course kept her Insta followers up to date. She shared a clip of her admiring majestic views from The Twelve Apostles Hotel in Cape Town.

It's not the first time celebs have denied what the blogger has alleged.

K.O was rumoured to be dating musician Shekhinah after they were spotted at a club together.

The rapper responded to his post, saying it was all lies and they were meeting physically for the first time since their collaboration on his single Above the water.

“Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good day,” he wrote.

The blogger also reported that Mohale was demanding 50% of Somizi’s estate, which he claimed had three beneficiaries including him, his baby mama actress Palesa Madisakwane and daughter Bahumi.

Mohale laughed off the claims, saying the Twitter user should contact him should he want factual information.

“E fang (give) Musa Khawula my number so he can at least report factual news,” he wrote.

