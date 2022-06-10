DJ Zinhle celebrates her fave person, her king Murdah Bongz
‘My favourite person in the world was born on this day’
DJ Zinhle's bae Murdah Bongz celebrated his birthday on Thursday, and she took to her socials to gush over her man.
Taking to Instagram, DJ Zinhle shared snaps of them all loved up and penned a heartfelt message for her partner.
“It’s your birthday, but I’m the one who’s celebrating the most. My favourite person in the world was born on this day. I love you baby," she wrote.
Since they revealed they are an item, the couple have not shied away from openly gushing over each other and the family they've built.
Last year Zinhle joined fans to wish Murdah well on his birthday, and her message stood out as the most sweetest for fans of the pair.
“Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy birthday my love,” said Zinhle.
In an Instagram Live late last year, Zinhle had a Q & A session with her fans and spoke about how Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana is lucky to have her in his life, saying all her former partners could vouch for her.
Listing all the things that make her a good girlfriend, Zinhle said her biggest qualities were communicating and being understanding and supportive.
"[I'm the best at] understanding, communication and support as a girlfriend. You can doubt a lot of things but not being a girlfriend. I am amazing and now that I've found my match, who is also amazing, I'm hectic. When they speak of any awards please tell them to add the best girlfriend award and then make me win because I've already won,” she said.
