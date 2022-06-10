DJ Zinhle celebrates her fave person, her king Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle's bae Murdah Bongz celebrated his birthday on Thursday, and she took to her socials to gush over her man.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Zinhle shared snaps of them all loved up and penned a heartfelt message for her partner.

“It’s your birthday, but I’m the one who’s celebrating the most. My favourite person in the world was born on this day. I love you baby," she wrote.

Since they revealed they are an item, the couple have not shied away from openly gushing over each other and the family they've built.

Last year Zinhle joined fans to wish Murdah well on his birthday, and her message stood out as the most sweetest for fans of the pair.

“Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy birthday my love,” said Zinhle.