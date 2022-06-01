Ntsiki Mazwai: ‘Isn’t it funny how Unathi was fired but Somizi kept the job when he has a real conviction?’

Ntsiki Mazwai has expressed her distaste about Somizi Mhlongo receiving continuous support from publications and broadcasters while the media personality is a convicted sex offender.

The controversial poet and singer took to her Twitter timeline to question how Unathi Nkayi lost gigs after making false abuse allegations while Somizi was still affiliated with Dstv after the Randburg magistrate's court found him guilty of indecent assault in 2008.

Aside from the 2008 case, Somizi's divorce from his estranged husband Mohale Motaung was laced with abuse allegations.

“Isn't it funny how Unathi was fired from @dstv Pop Idols for her false allegations but Somizi kept the job when he has a real conviction? Please balance me about the lady who is head of programming at Dstv. Is she targeting only women? Is she the patriarchy gatekeeper?” she wrote.