TshisaLIVE

'Young, Famous & African' cast celebrate a nod from the Annual Nation Reality TV 2022

14 June 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Netflix's Young, Famous & African gets it's first international award nod'
Image: Supplied

Young, Famous & African has been nominated for Best International show at this years National Reality TV Awards.

The nominations for 11th annual National Reality TV Awards, taking place on July 28 at the Porchester Hall in London, were recently announced after more than 5.7 million submissions were received.

Netflix's Young, Famous & African was nominated under the Best International Show 2022 sponsored by Dechavel' category alongside renowned shows including, Too Hot to Handle Below Deck, Love is Blind, Selling Sunset, The Ultimatum — Marry or Move on, Is it Cake? and I Am Georgina.

The all-African reality series, featuring power couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari 'The Bosslady' Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ has made the trends list on Twitter since it's premiere of the first season of the show in March this year.

Some of the cast members on Young, Famous & African took to their timelines sharing the big news with their fans and urging them to vote for them.

“I can never thank you enough for the support!!! Young, famous & African has been nominated in the BEST INTERNATIONAL SHOW category, alongside some of the best reality shows in the world ... I am proud of each and every person that worked on this amazing production and those who bravely shared a piece of their lives with the world!!! We are the ones we've been waiting for." Andile Ncube wrote.

“This is huge!!!!! We need to bring this one back home!!!" The Naked DJ wrote in the comments.

