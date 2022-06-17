LOL! Tweeps roast AKA’s prawn curry and compare his cooking to Mboweni’s
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' cooking has come under scrutiny after he shared his attempt at a prawn curry.
The rapper recently shared images of his cooking process on his Instagram stories, adding garlic and herb butter, beef and onion soup, water and his “secret surprise” ingredient, Hennessy cognac.
A Twitter user took to the timeline to react to his post.
Take a look at the images below:
When you thought it couldn't get any worse athi....😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hy2lrKDkB8— The Godmother (@Kamogelo_MN) June 15, 2022
Weighing in on his culinary skills, tweeps compared AKA to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who frequently gets the stick from critics online when sharing his home-cooked meals.
See some reactions below:
That amount of butter he started with. The entire packet of soup???? The amount of time the shrimp was in heat??? THE HENNESSEY???— Men.Are.Trash....STILL. (@Joan_MG) June 15, 2022
Mapula I khant💀🥴 https://t.co/AEf7cEJ41r
Beef and onion soup aside, those shrimp died a second death with how long he cooked them?? 💀💀 https://t.co/EF2oWsEGX3— Skelcy☀️ (@SavagexKelcy) June 15, 2022
Uncle @tito_mboweni you have a challenger who goes by the name @akaworldwide https://t.co/Sg7WHJiP5v— Pappa (@Pappa_ZA) June 15, 2022
Despite the constant backlash, the former minister continues to share his cooking processes and final results on social media.
Recently he shared pictures of himself attempting to cook chicken curry.
“It was an enjoyable cooking journey. Thanks for being part of it. It lightens up these difficult times. Sharp.”
Drowning the chicken again tonight. The result will be tasty. ( it’s called poaching the chicken before introducing slices etc ). Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/XmHMJdELV9— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 8, 2022
Curry powder introduced. Next tomatoes. Then done. Mission accomplished! pic.twitter.com/pX3IhP3Efn— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 8, 2022
While tweeps have called for celebrity chefs to step in and assist, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana is convinced the former finance minister's cooking is improving day by day.
“OK Mzansi, let’s be fair. The former finance minister’s cooking is improving drastically. You gotta have ‘faith’. No need for intervention from me any more. Besides the size of garlic and onion, give him some kudos please bahlali. He’s really trying and improving,” she wrote on Instagram.
