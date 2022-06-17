×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

LOL! Tweeps roast AKA’s prawn curry and compare his cooking to Mboweni’s

17 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes stuns food critics with his attempt at a prawn curry.
Rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes stuns food critics with his attempt at a prawn curry.
Image: Alon Skuy

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' cooking has come under scrutiny after he shared his attempt at a prawn curry. 

The rapper recently shared images of his cooking process on his Instagram stories, adding garlic and herb butter, beef and onion soup, water and his “secret surprise” ingredient,  Hennessy cognac.

A Twitter user took to the timeline to react to his post.

Take a look at the images below:

Weighing in on his culinary skills, tweeps compared AKA to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who frequently gets the stick from critics online when sharing his home-cooked meals.

See some reactions below:

Despite the constant backlash, the former minister continues to share his cooking processes and final results on social media. 

Recently he shared pictures of himself  attempting to cook chicken curry. 

It was an enjoyable cooking journey. Thanks for being part of it. It lightens up these difficult times. Sharp.”

While tweeps have called for celebrity chefs to step in and assist, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana is convinced the former finance minister's cooking is improving day by day. 

“OK Mzansi, let’s be fair. The former finance minister’s cooking is improving drastically.  You gotta have ‘faith’. No need for intervention from me any more. Besides the size of garlic and onion, give him some kudos please bahlali. He’s really trying and improving,” she wrote on Instagram.

Chef Siba responds to calls to intervene in Tito Mboweni’s kitchen

Critics, move over. Chef Siba Mtongana says Tito Mboweni's cooking 'is improving drastically'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Tito Mboweni is looking for an assistant chef and Somizi wants to help

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has finally confessed that he needs assistance in the kitchen and Somizi wants to help.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

‘Maybe he'll learn something’- Fans want Somizi to invite Tito Mboweni to his cooking show

Please can we have the "nation's chef" on the show, Somizi?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Tito Mboweni has lunch with Sho Madjozi & all peeps wanna know is if he cooked

Fans begged "the Rasta of cooking" to not hurt their idol with his skills in the kitchen.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mapula Mafole talks about life after 'Rhythm City', battling depression and her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka leaves Metro FM as she and Sol Phenduka join Kaya959 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Why Khanyi Mbau doesn't want Pearl Thusi and Somizi at her Comedy ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s why Refilwe Modiselle declines interviews on Albinism Awareness Day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...