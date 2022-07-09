Nota and Cassper Nyovest
“At the end of the day Cassper is a type of a guy who rents a Rolls-Royce for a month just to show off with it, You know what I mean,” he tweeted.
This tweet saw the rapper trend and he was accused of not owning his cars. The rapper said he was not going to defend himself and his fans should believe whatever they want.
Resorting to his favourite method of conflict resolution, Cassper offered Nota the chance to bag R100k by going head-to-head with him in the boxing ring, but Nota turned it down, saying he would rather take part in a rap battle.
The offer to fight it out in the boxing ring came after Cassper and Nota had been throwing shade at each other on the TL for days. The pair have never been besties and Nota has often made it clear he doesn't rate Cassper or his music.
Here are five times Nota Baloyi got tongues wagging on social media
Image: Instagram/ Nota
Music exec Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi is no stranger to stirring up controversy, and he has trended for his twars and Twitter spats a few times.
Here's a list of what the music exec has said that has shaken the table:
Nota and Black Coffee
Nota’s comments about Black Coffee came after an old video of Black Coffee in which he said he wouldn’t choose to work with Nota resurfaced on Twitter.
The DJ said he would never trust a guy calling himself “The Authority” to handle his brand.
Nota and Lerato Sengadi
The pair were in a fiery Twitter spat after Nota shared his views about single mothers celebrating Father's Day.
Nota's opinion left a bad taste in the well-known publicist's mouth and she took offence to his views.
Nota and Slikour
Nearly a decade and a half later, Nota went on a rant, claiming Slikour had exploited him by offering him a 1/4 Nando's chicken instead of paying him for managing his social media.
The pair worked together in 2009.
Nota and Nasty C
The music exec also had a “dig” at rapper Nasty C and called him a “Drake wannabe” because the rapper raps in English instead of isiZulu .
Nota and Cassper Nyovest
“At the end of the day Cassper is a type of a guy who rents a Rolls-Royce for a month just to show off with it, You know what I mean,” he tweeted.
This tweet saw the rapper trend and he was accused of not owning his cars. The rapper said he was not going to defend himself and his fans should believe whatever they want.
Resorting to his favourite method of conflict resolution, Cassper offered Nota the chance to bag R100k by going head-to-head with him in the boxing ring, but Nota turned it down, saying he would rather take part in a rap battle.
The offer to fight it out in the boxing ring came after Cassper and Nota had been throwing shade at each other on the TL for days. The pair have never been besties and Nota has often made it clear he doesn't rate Cassper or his music.
