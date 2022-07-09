×

TshisaLIVE

Theo Kgosinkwe pens sweet message to his wife as she marks a milestone

09 July 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Musician Theo Kgosinkwe gushes over his wife Vourne.
Image: Instagram/Vourne Williams

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe shared a heartfelt message to his wife Vourne in celebration of her 29th birthday. 

The singer took to his Instagram timeline recently, gushing over how much his wife meant to him.

“Happy birthday Sponono saka. Today indeed was a special day for the love of my life, my beautiful wife and mother to our beautiful daughter Oratilwe. I pray that God should bless and answer all your prayers with a yes and amen, I love you so much and happy birthday,” he wrote.

Vourne revealed Theo took her on a birthday getaway to Rosemary Hill Farm in Pretoria and gifted her a iPhone 13. 

“Trust my husband Theo Kgosinkwe to make each and every birthday super special. I've been waiting.”

In 2020 Theo proposed on her birthday after dating for two years.

The couple wed in a romantic ceremony in September 2021 at a chapel in Ruimsig, surrounded by family and friends, and have a beautiful growing family.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in September last year, Vourne gushed over how her husband is consistent in celebrating the milestones of their life in a big way, and it's clear they plan to keep things that way.

“My husband always goes all the way for me and even this time, he pulled off a wonderful celebration for my teaching qualification. Everything about it was perfect, from the decorations to the cake,” Vourne said. 

See some footage from their getaway below:

