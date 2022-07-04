‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split from Nota

Singer Berita has revealed she has separated from Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi after one year of marriage.

This follows Nota comparing Mihlali Ndamase to a dog and saying she can be “put down” on an episode of the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast.

"They don’t understand that if Mihlali is for sale, that means she’s an object, which means you can kill her if you want to. It’s like buying a dog. You can put it down,” he said.

Berita took to her Twitter timeline to pen an apology to the YouTuber, revealing she had left her marital home in January this year, and suggesting his mental health issues had taken a toll on their union.

“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi. I left our marital home on January 13 2022. As it stands we are currently separated.” she wrote.

In another Twitter post, Berita said she had refrained from speaking about their relationship because she was worried about her safety

“I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech,” she wrote.

“The bullying and disgrace I have faced publicly and privately is painful. This man’s irrational behaviour is beyond me. I am a very reasonable person. I will be the first to admit. I missed very big red flags.

“The day I decided to leave my marriage is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive.”

Read the Twitter posts below: