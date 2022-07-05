LISTEN | 'I'm alive, I am strong' — Berita opens up about marriage woes with Nota

In the live broadcast, Berita said she tried to refrain from making the matter public as members of her family discouraged her from speaking out. However, the comments he made about YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase in a recent podcast were the last straw.

“The final straw was in our home ... [it] happened a long time ago, but the final straw publicly happened when I saw this video.”

Berita assured her fans that she is was alive and well, hoping that Nota would receive help.

“I'm alive, I am strong. This is not the end of me and I'm going to go on to do greater and greater things and I am just praying and hoping that that man received the help.

“I want to clarify that man has never put their hand on my body or anything like that.”