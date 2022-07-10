While some musicians have been zooming in on the world stage, Samthing Soweto chooses to focus on Mzansi.
“To be honest with you, I don't know anything about New York or London, or whatever. But I know a few things about Soweto, about Mamelodi , I know a few things about Mthatha about Ga-Rankuwa, and Mpumalanga, different places and right now in my career that's really important for me . I would like to see the country, I would like to perform and make music for our country. That's my focus at this moment and we will see. Internationally it's not really my focus.
“I want to endear myself to our things . I think its important. I think I get like that the older I become. Isphithithi was like an ode to the country but now I think like that love and passion I have has doubled. There's so much happening here and I feel like we deserve as much attention as we can afford so that we really focus and zero in on what it means to be South African. And for me its like what it means to be an SA musician what it means to be an SA writer. Right now that's what I'm focused on.”
Samthing Soweto says making the audiences happy makes him happy
“I want to endear myself to our things. I think its important”
Image: Instagram/ Samthing Sozweto.
Singer and songwriter Samthing Soweto says he prides himself on what authentically makes us South African, and he wouldn't have it any other way but to tell that story through his music and putting his audiences first.
He recently released his single titled Amagents and the song has been breaking records, with 1 million views on YouTube in less than two weeks and now being in the number one spot on Spotify.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE he said the form of acknowledgment and position he is in right now, is very precious to him because he wants to put his fans first.
“It's a privilege. It's not a right for me to enjoy everything, understanding that I think my approach towards my career in music is representative of that. Like I really wanted to make the best music that makes my audience really happy. Because that makes me happy.
“I'd love to be remembered as someone who really loves SA. I'm really passionate about us. I want to have a great impact, a positive impact on us and in our affairs, in our lives. I want to see us moving. I want to be remembered as an SA musician who actually cares about SA. Like I understand that right now we are moving global and there's a whole movement towards that and I really appreciate that.”
