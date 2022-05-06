POLL | What did you think of the ‘Real Housewives Of Durban’ reunion?

Tweeps are gushing over the The Real Housewives of Durban cast and how they brought all the drama in the latest episode of the reunion of the second season of the show. The episode aired on Thursday evening and had viewers glued to their screens.

All the cast members topped trends on Twitter as fans shared what they thought of their faves. Relationships between Nonkanyiso Conco, known as "LaC" and other wives including Annie Mthembu, Uthando Ne'sthembu star Thobile Makhumalo Mseleku, Londie London and Mabusi took centre stage.

Thobile addressed the “beef” between her and LaC that went on for the entire season, making it clear the two did not need to be friends.

Viewers were transported to the first episode of the season in which LaC was less than impressed about Thobile joining the show.

In an effort to iron out their issues, LaC said she and Thobile had unresolved issues they needed to move past before they can be friends, to which Thobile responded by saying she was aware LaC did not like her.